Watch: Ed Sheeran Performs With Diljit Dosanjh at his Recent Concert in Mumbai

Ed Sheeran Performs With Diljit Dosanjh at his Recent Concert in Mumbai
(Photo: X)
At his Mumbai concert on Saturday, 16 March Ed Sheeran surprised fans by singing in Punjabi for the first time. Joined by Diljit Dosanjh, they performed Sheeran's song 'Lover' to thunderous applause from the crowd at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds.
Later, both artists shared their excitement on Instagram.
Diljit shared the video. He wrote, "Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA Chak deya Ge."
Take a look:
Ed also shared a video of their performance. As it ended, the duo hugged each other as the fans cheered for them. He captioned the post, “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come !”
Ed Sheeran is performing in India as a part of his tour.
