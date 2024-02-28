'He Is Very Serious': Diljit Dosanjh On Working With Imtiaz Ali In 'Chamkila'

Actor Diljit Dosanjh in a recent interview shared his experience working with director Imtiaz Ali on Chamkila. He praised Ali's serious and focused approach and expressed his excitement to collaborate with the renowned filmmaker.
Diljit told Film Companion, “Everyday Imtiaz sir sends a mail detailing bits and pieces about Chamkila’s personality like how he would walk and all. I have never had a schooling like this. He is very serious and very focused. I thought I knew Chamkila because I am from Punjab and I have heard his music but personally I think Imtiaz knows him more. He is a big director and I wanted to work with him.”
When asked if he was nervous while shooting with Imtiaz, he said:
“I was not nervous. He is very serious but I am not. If I get serious then the work will get ruined.”
Diljit Dosanjh will also be seen in Crew. The film stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and is all set to release on 29 March.
