Here's How Sidharth Malhotra Reacted When Asked About His Wedding Plans

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in a still from an advertisement.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding rumours are currently the talk of the town. Although the Shershaah co-stars have not officially confirmed their wedding or their relationship, several media reports claim that the two are planning to get married this year.
Sidharth, who recently attended a wedding in Delhi, quickly changed the subject when the topic of his own marriage was brought up.
As per a report by India Today, Sidharth was a guest at actor-model Aarti Khetarpal’s brother Luv Ansal’s wedding in Gurugram. Aarti shared several glimpses of her brother's wedding, wherein the Student of the Year actor can be seen dancing with the bride and groom and interacting with the guests.
In one of the videos, Sidharth can be heard saying, "Delhi ki shaadiyon ki baat hi kuch aur hai (There's something different about Delhi weddings)." However, when another guest on the stage said, "Delhi ka ladka aur iski bhi hone wali hai shadi (a Delhi boy and he is also going to get married soon)," Sidharth quickly changed the subject.
Here, take a look:
Several other celebrities, including Karishma Tanna, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Sonal Chauhan, Hussain, and Raghav Sacchar, were also a part of the wedding.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi's spy-thriller Mission Majnu and Karan Johar's Yodha.
