Here's How Anil Kapoor Helped His Co-Passenger During a Turbulent Flight

She took to her Instagram to write, “Would never take a picture with any celebrity. Even this picture is NOT with Anil Kapoor. It’s with a co-passenger. 2+ hours of uninterrupted conversation.”

She wrote in detail about her experience regarding her encounter with the actor: “Part 1 (today) will share the topics we spoke about and how we got talking. Topics: 1. We spoke about anxiety. 2. He asked about my profession and hence we discussed financial planning, retirement plans, money management and writing a will. 3. We discussed movies he plans to do each year. 4. We spoke about Madhuri and Sri Devi. 5. We spoke about Lamhe a not-so-successful movie yet loved by so many. 6. We discussed average and extraordinary people. 7. We discussed luck 🍀 vs coincidence. 8. We discussed property prices in Mumbai. 9. We talked about fitness. 10. We discussed our common love for coffee.”