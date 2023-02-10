Here's How Anil Kapoor Helped His Co-Passenger During a Turbulent Flight

Anil Kapoor helps his co-passenger during a turbulent flight.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Anil Kapoor who is gearing up for the release of his new show The Night Manager recently comforted a fellow co-passenger when their flight hit turbulence. The woman, who would generally not click a selfie with a celebrity shared a heartfelt note on Anil Kapoor and how he helped with her anxiety during the flight.
She took to her Instagram to write, “Would never take a picture with any celebrity. Even this picture is NOT with Anil Kapoor. It’s with a co-passenger. 2+ hours of uninterrupted conversation.”
She wrote in detail about her experience regarding her encounter with the actor: “Part 1 (today) will share the topics we spoke about and how we got talking. Topics: 1. We spoke about anxiety. 2. He asked about my profession and hence we discussed financial planning, retirement plans, money management and writing a will. 3. We discussed movies he plans to do each year. 4. We spoke about Madhuri and Sri Devi. 5. We spoke about Lamhe a not-so-successful movie yet loved by so many. 6. We discussed average and extraordinary people. 7. We discussed luck 🍀 vs coincidence. 8. We discussed property prices in Mumbai. 9. We talked about fitness. 10. We discussed our common love for coffee.”
She also elaborated on how she stared speaking to the actor: “How did we start talking? The moment flight took off, the luggage box above me opened and started flapping. The flight got turbulent right at the take-off. I have always been bad on flights. In 2022 I developed added fears due to a health condition. The moment I kept my hand on the divider in the middle of the two seats, my co-passenger held my hand and said, ‘Hey it’s ok. Tell me your name. Let’s talk.’ If that moment he didn’t speak, I would have never spoken in the interest of keeping his privacy. But those 2 hours I laughed endlessly and it felt like the flight landed a few seconds post taking off. (Pata bhi nahi chala).”
In the social media post, she shared that she was genuinely touched by the conversation with the veteran actor.
