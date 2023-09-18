Hasan Minhaj Admits to Embellishing Stories of Racism & Anthrax; Netizens React

Minhaj, who is a former The Daily Show correspondent, told The New York Post in an interview, "My comedy Arnold Palmer is 70 percent emotional truth about what happened and then 30% hyperbole, exaggeration, and fiction. I use the tools of standup comedy hyperbole, changing names and locations, and compressing timelines to tell entertaining stories."

"That’s inherent to the art form. You wouldn’t go to a Haunted House and say, ‘Why are these people lying to me?’— The point is the ride. Standup is the same," the comedian added.

However, netizens had mixed reactions to Minhaj's admission of fabricating some of his stories that were reportedly based on racism and anthrax.

One of the X (formerly Twitter) users wrote, "To be clear: I'm less disturbed by Hasan Minhaj making up bits for comedy than I am that he used one of those "exaggerated" bits to seemingly get back at a girl who turned him down in high school by implying her family was racist and using a picture of her and her husband."

Here, have a look: