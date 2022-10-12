Podcast: Do I Like Hasan Minhaj - The King's Jester?
The King's Jester is an hour-long set which reflects his skills as a captivating, powerful storyteller.
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester, is the second Netflix special by the stand-up comedian after the raging success of Patriot Act and it is a bold one. The King's Jester is an hour-long set which reflects his skills as a captivating, powerful storyteller.
To listen to my full review, tune in!
Podcast: Do I Like Maja Ma?
The King’s Jester, however, is not as controversial as his show Patriotic Act. Hasan, though, takes a dig at the King, the Indian Prime Minister and the (now late) Queen and slides in casually, “Priyanka Chopra’s wedding was fake. Who marries Nick Jonas unironically? Malala follows me on Instagram and I don’t follow her back.”
Podcast: Do I Like Kantara?
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.