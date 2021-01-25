Actor Prosenjit Elated that Netaji's Portrait Was Mistaken for Him

Following a raging debate about whether the portrait President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled at the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was actually of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee (who played Netaji in a film titled Gumnaami), the film's director Srijit Mukherji has issued a statement.

Srijit took to Twitter to write, "The following is the picture on the basis of which the painting at Rashtrapati Bhawan was painted by Paresh Maity. For any similarity of Prosenjit's look to this photo, the credit goes to Somnath Kundu. #Gumnaami @prosenjitbumba".

Somnath Kundu is the make-up artiste of Gumnaami, the person behind Prosenjit Chatterjee's transformation.