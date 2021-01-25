Did the President Unveil a Photo of Actor Prosenjit as Netaji? 

On 23 January to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the President of India unveiled a portrait of the freedom fighter at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President’s official Twitter handle also posted images from the function.
However, there were soon claims that the portrait unveiled by the President was not of the real Subhas Chandra Bose, but of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee who played Netaji in a Bengali film that dealt with his mysterious death titled Gumnaami directed by Srijit Mukherjee.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted a message saying, “God Save India (because this government certainly can’t)” in reaction to the incident.
The President of India’s official Twitter handle is yet to react to this mix-up.
Published: 25 Jan 2021,01:30 PM IST