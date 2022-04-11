Five Films That Show Thalapathy Vijay is Controversy's Favourite Child

Nelson Dilipkumar's much-awaited movie Beast, which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is all set to hit screens on 13 April. However, the movie has run into controversy days before its release. Beast has reportedly been banned in Kuwait, and the Muslim League Party in Tamil Nadu has also called for a ban.

This is not the first time that a Vijay movie has run into trouble. Here are five films of the actor that had stirred up controversies: