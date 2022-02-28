How 'Arabic Kuthu' From Vijay's 'Beast' Went Viral With 100 Million Views

Creating viral songs that are popular beyond boundaries should ideally be difficult and uncommon but welcome to the Anirudh Ravichander era. Music composer Anirudh became a national sensation with the Kolaveri Di... song in his debut movie 3. Since then, it has always been onwards and upwards. His recent song Arabic Kuthu... from actor Vijay’s Beast has the internet on fire. The song has crossed 100 million views in just 12 days and has set a new milestone of becoming the fastest South Indian song to achieve this feat, surpassing actor Dhanush's Rowdy Baby that took almost 17 days to reach the same figure.