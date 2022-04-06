Vijay’s 'Beast' Reportedly Banned in Kuwait; Lands in Trouble in Tamil Nadu Too

The highly anticipated Vijay-starrer Beast is all set to release on 13 April. However, as per reports, the film will not be released in Kuwait. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that the action-comedy-thriller, backed by Sun Pictures, has been banned by the Ministry of Information of the country.

As per Bala, the speculated reason for Beast's ban could be the ‘portrayal of Pakistan’ in the film.

However, Beast is not the first film that has been banned in Kuwait. Citing similar reasons, Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup and Vishnu Vishal's FIR too had been banned.