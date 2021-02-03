Farmers Protest: Amanda Cerny Reasons Why Indian Celebs Are Silent

After Rihanna and Mia Khalifa, American vlogger Amanda Cerny has taken to social media to extend her support to the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

Amanda wrote on Instagram, "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers".