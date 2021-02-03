Mia Khalifa Tweets in Solidarity With India's Farmers' Protest

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has tweeted in support of the ongoing farmers protest in India. She drew attention to the suspension of internet services at the three main sites of the protest calling it a "human right violation".
She also called out those who have claimed the protestors have been paid to deliberately cause unrest.
Pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg have also drawn international attention to the protests. On Tuesday, 2 February, both celebrities expressed their solidarity with the farmers in tweets that have gone viral. Sharing a CNN story about the internet shutdown imposed in Dehli, Rihanna tweeted, "What aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest" Sharing the same link, Thunberg wrote, ""We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."
