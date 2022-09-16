Nora Fatehi Gets Clean Chit in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case: Report

In continuation to the report, a day after, on Friday, 16 September, Nora's team claimed in a statement that the Delhi Police have stated that Nora was not involved in the conspiracy surrounding Chandrashekhar and she was unaware of the crime syndicate.

The EOW spokesperson told the actor's team that she didn't know about the conman's doings, and has been helping and cooperating with the police as a responsible witness. They further added, "As soon as she realized something was wrong, she raised it with us. Based on Nora's actions, we will forward the investigation. The investigation is still open and we will come to a final conclusion after considering all the statements, circumstances, and evidence," as per the India Today report.