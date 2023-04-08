ECI Seizes ₹39 Lakh Silverware Belonging To Boney Kapoor In Karnataka: Report

The silver items, which included bowls, spoons, plates, and water mugs, were being transported without any documentation from Chennai to Mumbai in a BMW car.

Hari Singh reportedly confessed that the silver goods belonged to the film producer's family after being interrogated by the police. However, the Hindustan Times cites this as an unverified claim, with the police yet to confirm its validity.

This incident follows the seizure of 8.6 kilos of gold worth ₹1.47 crore and cash of ₹3.37 crore in Bengaluru by election duty officials. The Election Commission has disclosed that enforcement agencies have made seizures totaling nearly ₹70 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29.

Karnataka will hold assembly elections on May 10, with counting to be held on the 13th.