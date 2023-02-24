ADVERTISEMENT

On Sridevi's Death Anniversary, Boney Kapoor Shares His First Pic With Her

Earlier, veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor shared an emotional post on Instagram remembering his wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor took to Instagram to share some more pictures of Sridevi on her death anniversary on Friday, 24 February. The veteran actor passed away five years ago.

The post read, "My first picture …… 1984"

The other post read, "Just Expressing."

He had earlier shared two photos of the veteran actor. In one of the posts he wrote, "You left us 5 years back …… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever…."

Sridevi was one of the most celebrated actors of her time.  Her career in Indian cinema spanned over 50 years. She worked in popular films like Chandni, Mr India, English Vinglish and more. Her two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are also actors. She passed away five years ago on 24 February.

