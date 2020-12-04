DSGMC & Akali Dal Send Kangana Legal Notices Over 'Hate Tweet'

A criminal petition was filed in the Bombay High Court on 3 December, seeking the suspension of Kangana's Twitter account. The same day, lyricist Javed Akhtar recorded his statement before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai in the defamation case he has filed against the Queen actor.

Kangana has also been involved in a war of words with actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh. The Udta Punjab actor earned praise from many for calling her out for her propensity to spread misinformation. Kangana had earlier posted a picture on Twitter claiming that it was of Bilkis Bano, aka Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi, who was being bribed with Rs 100 a day to participate in the ongoing farmers' protest. However, the woman in the photograph was actually 73-year-old Mohinder Kaur, a resident of Bathinda’s Bahadurgarh Jandian village. The tweet has since been deleted.

In response to this tweet, Diljit posted a clip of a BBC interview with Mohinder and tweeted in Punjabi: "Here's your proof @KanganaTeam. Nobody should be so blind as to go around saying anything they like."