Drake Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moose on His Radio Show; Plays His Hit Tracks

Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Drake made his debut as the host of a radio show on Thursday (16 June) with his new show Table for One. During the show, he played some of his favourite tracks and paid tribute to late Sidhu Moose Wala by playing his songs ‘295’ and ‘G-Shit’.
Sidhu was shot dead in the Mansa district in Punjab on 29 May and Drake had expressed his condolences on social media. He had shared a photo of Sidhu with his mother on Instagram and wrote, “RIP Moose”.
A social media user wrote, “The reach was global for Sidhu Moosewala , Drake playing 295 and G Class on his program table for one before the release of his new album.” Surprising his fans, Drake released his new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ on Friday.
Drake and Sidhu’s fans appreciated the former’s gesture on social media. One fan commented, “This collab will remain a dream forever. RIP... Much respect to Drake for this,” and another commented a line from a Sidhu Moose Wala song, “Tenu gaane ni pasand mere dekh Hollywood challeya main (you don’t like my music…look I’m on my way to Hollywood).”
A report in HipHop-N-More, about Drake’s radio show on ‘Sound42’ station, stated, “Drake played some of his favorite songs and some other tunes which inspired the new Dance project, which is executive produced by Drake along with Noah “40” Shebib, Black Coffee Oliver El-Khatib and Noel Cadastre."
