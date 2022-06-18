Drake Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moose on His Radio Show; Plays His Hit Tracks

Drake made his debut as the host of a radio show on Thursday (16 June) with his new show Table for One. During the show, he played some of his favourite tracks and paid tribute to late Sidhu Moose Wala by playing his songs ‘295’ and ‘G-Shit’.

Sidhu was shot dead in the Mansa district in Punjab on 29 May and Drake had expressed his condolences on social media. He had shared a photo of Sidhu with his mother on Instagram and wrote, “RIP Moose”.