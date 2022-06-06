'He Put Us on the Map': How Brampton Mourned Sidhu Moose Wala

Thousands packed into Brampton’s Chinguacousy Park on the evening of Saturday, 4 June, to pay a tribute to Punjabi musician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, famously known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

Friends of the slain singer put together the vigil along with the community organisers behind the Toronto-based group Kisaan Union.

The vigil started at 7 pm in one of the city’s largest recreational parks with the peaceful crowd continuing to build throughout the duration of the programme.

A flatbed truck served as the stage where many came to speak about the impact that Sidhu left on the community. In front of the stage, there was a space for the candlelight vigil with pictures of Sidhu along with candles and bouquets of flowers.