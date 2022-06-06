Mumbai Based Artist Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, Fans Call It 'Beautiful'
Artist Neeraj Singh drew Moose Wala’s portrait on a 12-feet wall.
A Mumbai based artist, Neeraj Singh, drew Moose Wala’s portrait on a 12-feet wall. The video begins with him painting a basic outline on the wall before painting it. The video post was captioned, “Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala.”
Moose Wala was a Punjabi singer and politician. He was by an unknown gunmen near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.
Moose Wala was a famous singer, associated with Punjabi music and cinema. He shot to fame with his track ‘So High’. In 2018, his debut album also ranked 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. In 2020, he was named by The Guardian as among the ’50 new artists for 2020’. The artist was reportedly a fan of Moose Wala.
One user in the comment section wrote, “You have some magic in your hands.” Another one said, “Legend (fire emoji)" and one other called it "Beautiful.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.