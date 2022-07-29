Drake Wears Shirt With Sidhu Moose Wala’s Image During Concert in Tribute

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Drake Wears Shirt With Sidhu Moose Wala’s Image During Concert in Tribute

Drake had also paid tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on his radio show.
Drake wore a shirt with Sidhu Moose Wala's photo.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Rap artist Drake paid tribute to late Sidhu Moose Wala during his concert in Toronto by wearing a t-shirt with a picture of the Punjabi singer. A video from the event, ahead of his upcoming OVO Fest Tour, is going viral on social media.

Drake said on stage, “I'm here tonight, grateful, just as a kid who grew up wide-eyed. I'm a fan, I'm one of you tonight. I'm grateful to be from the greatest city in the world.

A fan wrote, “Mad respect to @Drake for paying tribute to Sidhu Moosewala in Toronto tonight,” and another tweet read, “Seeing Drake rep a Sidhu shirt just shows how big of an impact he had on the music industry, a legend gone to soon.”

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May near the Jawaharke village in Punjab. After his passing, Drake had posted a story on Instagram that read, “RIP MOOSE (bird emoji) @sidhu_moosewala.”

Drake also paid tribute to Moose Wala during his radio show Table for One by playing his tracks ‘295’ and ‘G-Shit’.

