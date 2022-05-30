Canadian Rapper Drake Mourns Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Untimely Demise
Many celebrities took to Instagram to mourn the untimely demise of the famous singer.
Sidhu Moose Wala was a Punjabi music sensation, who was shot dead in a village in Punjab on Sunday, 29 May. He was a famous artiste associated with both Punjabi music and cinema. He catapulted into fame in 2017 with his track ‘So High’. And in 2018, his debut album was ranked 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. In 2020, The Guardian named him as one of the ’50 new artists for 2020’.
His music career spanned roughly three years but he still managed to be a popular face in the Punjabi music industry. He had more than 70 lakh Instagram followers, 1.93 lakh followers on Twitter, and 1.07 crore subscribers on YouTube.
Many celebrities took to Instagram to mourn the untimely demise of the famous singer. From Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal all took to Instagram to mourn his death. Lilly Singh also highlighted the shock and devastation that has ensued after his passing.
Canadian rapper, Drake, also took to Instagram to mourn his death. He put up a story on Instagram with a picture of the singer and his mother, writing, “RIP MOOSE (bird emotji) @sidhu_moosewala”.
