ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian Rapper Drake Mourns Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Untimely Demise

Many celebrities took to Instagram to mourn the untimely demise of the famous singer.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
Canadian Rapper Drake Mourns Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Untimely Demise
i

Sidhu Moose Wala was a Punjabi music sensation, who was shot dead in a village in Punjab on Sunday, 29 May. He was a famous artiste associated with both Punjabi music and cinema. He catapulted into fame in 2017 with his track ‘So High’. And in 2018, his debut album was ranked 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. In 2020, The Guardian named him as one of the ’50 new artists for 2020’.

ADVERTISEMENT

His music career spanned roughly three years but he still managed to be a popular face in the Punjabi music industry. He had more than 70 lakh Instagram followers, 1.93 lakh followers on Twitter, and 1.07 crore subscribers on YouTube.

Many celebrities took to Instagram to mourn the untimely demise of the famous singer. From Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal all took to Instagram to mourn his death. Lilly Singh also highlighted the shock and devastation that has ensued after his passing.


Canadian rapper, Drake, also took to Instagram to mourn his death. He put up a story on Instagram with a picture of the singer and his mother, writing, “RIP MOOSE (bird emotji) @sidhu_moosewala”.

Canadian Rapper Drake Mourns Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Untimely Demise

(Photo:Instagram)

Also Read

Sidhu Moose Wala’s Father Writes to CM Mann; Seeks CBI, NIA Probe Into Killing

Sidhu Moose Wala’s Father Writes to CM Mann; Seeks CBI, NIA Probe Into Killing

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×