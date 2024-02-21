Divya Seth Remembers Friend & Co-Actor Rituraj Singh

Actor Rituraj Singh, who appeared in hit shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Anupamaa, passed away at the age of 59 on Tuesday (20 February). Rituraj's friend from his theatre days, and co-actor Divya Seth Shah spoke to The Quint about working with the late actor and his love for acting.

Divya said that for Rituraj, acting came before everything else. "He was always an actor; an actor first before everything else. He adored acting so much. He was always enthusiastic and always present during rehearsals, shows, shoots – whatever it might be. His enthusiasm never waned over the years."