Remembering 'Anupama' & 'Made In Heaven' Actor Rituraj Singh

When viewers saw both the actors on screen, they would often point out uncanny similarities between the two, to the point that Singh was often referred to as ‘the one who couldn’t become Shah Rukh Khan’. But while SRK is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Rituraj Singh meanwhile made his mark on TV and in the OTT space.

Even though his role as Varun Dhawan’s character’s father Ambarnath Bansal in Badrinath Ki Dulhania is considered to be his breakout role, he first graced our screens in Arundhati Roy’s telefilm In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee in minor roles. He became a household name after his stint as the host of the show Tol Mol Ke Bol and his work in Banegi Apni Baat alongside Shefali Shah, R Madhavan, and Irrfan.