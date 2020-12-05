Diljit Dosanjh: The ‘Hero’ Everyone is Cheering For

Born as Daljit in a village in the district of Jalandhar, Dosanjh did his schooling from Ludhiana. His foray into the world of music began by singing gurbani or Sikh hymns, for which he took training in Hindustani-classical music.

Dosanjh released his first album, 'Ishq Da Uda Ada', at the age of 20. That was when he also changed his name to Daljit. The album's title song got its own music video, but a young Diljit looked completely out of place. 'Ishq Da Uda Ada' faded soon after releasing.

However, that didn't stop Diljit from chasing his dreams. He slowly began to gain popularity with his music that revolved around the themes of Sikh pride.

In 2009, Diljit Dosanjh began teaming up with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, then among the most prominent musicians who blended hip hop into Punjabi music.

His album the same year, 'The Next Level', was starkly different from his previous works. Singh featured as a brash gangster in the video for the song 'Panga'. After this, Diljit's music began to be characterised by the glorification of drugs, violence etc.