Dilip Kumar Tribute: Top 15 Films & 20 Iconic Dialogues of the 'King of Tragedy'

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away at 7:30 AM on Wednesday, 7 July. He was born on 11 December 1922, in Peshawar, which was then a part of British administered India.

The actor was born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan to Lala Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Ayesha Begum. Later he adopted his professional name Dilip Kumar to work in movies.

With a career spanning more than half-century, Dilip Kumar worked in some of Hindi cinema's best movies. He was also a recipient of some the most prestigious awards, and honours like, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

In this article we have curated a list of some of his best movies and dialogues.