Dilip Kumar Tribute: Top 15 Films & 20 Iconic Dialogues of the 'King of Tragedy'

Dilip Kumar passed away at 7:30 AM on Wednesday, 7 July.
(Photo: Wikipedia)
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away at 7:30 AM on Wednesday, 7 July. He was born on 11 December 1922, in Peshawar, which was then a part of British administered India.
The actor was born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan to Lala Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Ayesha Begum. Later he adopted his professional name Dilip Kumar to work in movies.
With a career spanning more than half-century, Dilip Kumar worked in some of Hindi cinema's best movies. He was also a recipient of some the most prestigious awards, and honours like, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Nishan-e-Imtiaz.
In this article we have curated a list of some of his best movies and dialogues.
Jugnu: Dilip Kumar started his career in films with the movie Jwar Bhata in the year 1944. However, the movie did not perform well. His first box-office hit was Shaukat Hussain Rizvi's directorial venture Jugnu which released in the year 1947. The movie was a musical romance in which Dilip Kumar starred alongside Noor Jehan.
Mela: DIlip Kumar starred alongside Nargis in Mela which was directed by filmmaker S U Sunny. The movie was released in the year 1948 and was also a major hit.
Andaz: Another major hit starring Dilip Kumar was Andaz, released in the year 1949. This movie was directed by filmmaker Mehboob Khan and starred Raj Kapoor and Nargis, along with Dilip Kumar.
Deedar: Nitin Bose's Deedar starring Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Nargis, and Nimmi was also a successful movie. It was released in the year 1951.
Daag: Amiya Chakrabarty's romantic drama Daag was released in the year 1952. Dilip Kumar's character in the movie was an alcoholic who lived with his widowed mother, and sold toys for a living. The movie also stars Nimmi, Usha Kiran and Lalita Pawar.
Aan: Multiple tragic roles were taking a toll on Dilp Kumar's mental health. He was advised by his psychiatrist to do light-hearted roles. The first light-hearted movies he starred in was Mehboob Khan's Aan, which was released in 1952.
Azaad: Sriramulu Naidu S M directorial venture Azaad was also comedy movie released in the year 1955. It starred Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari, Pran, and Raj Mehra.
Devdas: Bimal Roy's Devdas was an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's famous novel of the same name. The movie released in the year 1955 and starred Dilip Kumar as Devdas.
Naya Daur: BR Chopra's Naya Daur was a box office hit. It stars Dilip Kumar as a horse cart rider along with Vyjayanthimala, Ajit, and Chand Usmani.
Yahudi: Dilip Kumar again partnered up with Bimal Roy for his movie Yahudi. It released in 1958 and starred Sohrab Modi, Meena Kumari, and Nigar Sultana along with Dilip Kumar.
Mughal-E-Azam: K Asif's legendary directorial venture Mughal-E-Azam, starred Dilip Kumar as Prince Salim. It was released in 1960 and also starred Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala, and Durga Khote. This Mughal historical drama was the highest-grossing film in the history of Indian cinema for 11 years.
Ganga Jamuna: Nitin Bose's Ganga Jamuna starred Dilip Kumar alongside Vyjayanthimala. Kumar produced this drama movie which was released in 1961.
Ram Aur Shyam: Tapi Chanakya's comedy movie Ram Aur Shyam was released in 1967. Dilip Kumar starred played a dual role of twins separated at birth in the movie. The movie also featured Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz, Baby Farida, and Pran.
Kranti: Dilip Kumar starrer Kranti was the biggest hit of the year 1981. It was directed by Manoj Kumar and also featured Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, and Manoj Kumar.
Shakti: Ramesh Sippy's crime drama Shakti starred Dilip Kumar as DCP Ashwini Kumar. It was released in 1982 and also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee Gulzar, and Smita Patil.
Devdas: Kaun kambakht hai joh bardaasht karne ke liye peeta hai ... main toh peeta hoon ki bas saans le sakun
Naya Daur: Jiske dil mein daga aa jaati hai na ... uski aankhon mein daya kabhi nahi aati
Naya Daur: Jab pet ki roti aur jeb ka paisa chin jaata hai na ... toh koi samajh wamajh nahi reh jaati hai aadmi ke paas
Mughal-E-Azam: Mohabbat karne waalo ka bas itna hi hai afsana ... tadapna chupke chupke, aah bharna, ghutke marr jana
Mughal-E-Azam: Mera dil bhi aapka koi Hindustan nahi, jispar aap hukumat karein
Mughal-E-Azam: Taqdeerein badal jaati hain, zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai, shahenshah badal jaate hain, magar iss badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai, woh insaan nahi badalta
Mughal-E-Azam: Main tumhari aankhon mein apni mohabbat ka ikraar dekhna chahta hoon
Mughal-E-Azam: Duniya mein dilwale ka saath dena ... daulat waale ka nahi
Mughal-E-Azam: Mohabbat humne maana zindagi barbad kar deti hai ... yeh kya kam hai ki marr jaane pe duniya yaad karti hai
Mughal-E-Azam: Mohabbat joh darti ho woh mohabbat nahin ... ayyashi hai, gunaah hai
Kranti: Kulhadi mein lakdi ka dasta na hota ... toh lakdi ke katne ka rasta na hota
Kranti: Jab zindagi daudti hai ... toh ragon mein behta hua khoon bhi daudta hai
Kranti: Ek kranti marega... toh hazaar kranti paida honge
Kranti: Tumhari aankhon ki chamak...mere dil ka daman khechti hain...
Karma: Insaan jab andha ho jata hai, toh usko rat aur din ke farak me tameez nahi rehti...
Karma: Jab jab is desh me tum jaisa rakshash ayega, mitake rakh dega use is desh ka ye tiranga
Karma: Mulk ka har sipahi jaanta hai ki, uske jism par woh khaki vardi, joh uska maan hai woh vardi uska kafan bhi ban sakti hai...
Karma: Sher ko apne bachon ki hifasat ke liye shikari kutton ki zaroorat nahi hai
Vidhaata: Kagazaat par dastakhat main hamesha apne kalam se karta hoon
Saudagar: Haq hamesha sar jhukake nahi ... sar uthake maanga jaata hai
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined