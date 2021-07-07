Dilip Kumar's Life In Pictures: Between Friends, Family and Films

Dilip Kumar's life through photogaphs.
(Photos Courtesy: Pinterest)
The pioneer of method acting in Hindi cinema, the one and only Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, which is now in Pakistan. Spotted by actor Devika Rani while in Bombay, Dilip Kumar's journey from working in the story and scripting department at Bombay Talkies to stardom in Bollywood is now history. Here's a glimpse of the thespian's life in pictures over the decades.
Dilip Kumar in his debut film Jwar Bhata (1944).
Dilip Kumar with Ashok Kumar and Raj Kapoor.
Dilip Kumar with then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor.
Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand.
Dilip Kumar shares a drink with Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor.
Dilip Kumar meeting NTR and MGR.
Dilip Kumar at a photoshoot.
An archival photo of Dilip Kumar.
Dilip Kumar with Madhubala.
Dilip Kumar with Vyjayanthimala.
Dilip Kumar with Nargis.
Dilip Kumar with Saira Banu.
Dilip Kumar gets playful with Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand watches on.
Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar are all smiles.
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand.
Amitabh Bachchan meets his icon Dilip Kumar.
Dilip Kumar with Raaj Kumar on the sets of Saudagar.
Dilip Kumar with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit.
Dilip Kumar with wife Saira Banu.
Shah Rukh Khan visits Dilip Kumar at his home, Saira Banu is sitting with them.
A photoshoot featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar.
