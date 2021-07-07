Remembering the Tragedy King: An Ode to Dilip Kumar's Legacy

Grandpa sahab didn’t see. The fans managed to see him themselves, waiting outside movie premiere shindigs for hours. On the upside, there’s quite another story.

Three daughters of the Mumbai police commissioner Syed Majeedullah, nursed a teenage crush on him, circa the early 1960s. They would make anonymous phone calls to his fiercely guarded number. Soon after at a soiree in a hotel ballroom, the Majeedullah girls plotted to come face to face with the actor who was still a bachelor then, and justly regarded as a Prince Charming, or the most eligible bachelor in town.

In his customary bespoke indigo suit and Oxford tie, the actor after making conversation with the dignitaries, sighted the three sisters in a huddle, pretending not to notice him. “There you are, my lovely ladies,” he murmured gently, and proceeded to waltz with them, turn by turn, to the Blue Danube played by Goody Seervai’s band.

The sisters were disappointed: he hadn’t singled out any one of them for his exclusive attention. Yet to this day they have preserved those ballroom-crush photographs in their family albums.