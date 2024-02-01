Did Priyanka & Nick Move Out of Their LA Mansion & Sue The Seller? Read Details

As per a report by Page Six, Priyanka and Nick purchased the luxury property in September 2019. The mansion included seven bedrooms, a chef's kitchen, nine bathrooms, a temperature-controlled wine room, a home theatre, an indoor basketball court, an entertainment lounge, an interior bowling alley, a full-service gym, a spa with a steam shower, and a billiards room.

As per the lawsuit, which was filed in May 2023, the damages to the property have made it “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy.” In continuation of the report, the waterproofing issues in the mansion led to “fostered mould contamination and related issues.” The complaint also said that there was an additional water leak in the barbecue area on the deck.

“In the alternative, plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants’ conduct," the lawsuit states as per the Page Six report.

In addition, the cost of repairing the property will reportedly exceed $1.5 million, up to $2.5 million (Rs 13 to 20 crores).

In the meantime, Priyanka, Nick, and their daughter Malti Marie have moved into another house until the property is repaired.