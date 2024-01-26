Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Full Heart': Priyanka Chopra Shares New Pics With Nick Jonas & Daughter Malti

'Full Heart': Priyanka Chopra Shares New Pics With Nick Jonas & Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her recent getaway with family.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her recent getaway with family.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

After ringing the New Year in Mexico with Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie Marie, Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a new photo dump from her recent getaway with family.

On 26 January, the Dostana actor shared a bunch of pictures and videos featuring herself, Nick, and Malti having the best time. She captioned her post, "Lately, full heart, full tummy."

Priyanka shared a selfie with Nick Jonas.

Another picture caught Malti in a candid moment.

Priyanka gave her fans a glimpse of Malti's book-reading session with her grandfather.

The actor also shared a stunning mirror selfie.

Lastly, Priyanka also shared a fun picture of her relatives.

