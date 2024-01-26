'Full Heart': Priyanka Chopra Shares New Pics With Nick Jonas & Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her recent getaway with family.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After ringing the New Year in Mexico with Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie Marie, Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a new photo dump from her recent getaway with family.
On 26 January, the Dostana actor shared a bunch of pictures and videos featuring herself, Nick, and Malti having the best time. She captioned her post, "Lately, full heart, full tummy."
Priyanka shared a selfie with Nick Jonas.
Another picture caught Malti in a candid moment.
Priyanka gave her fans a glimpse of Malti's book-reading session with her grandfather.
The actor also shared a stunning mirror selfie.
Lastly, Priyanka also shared a fun picture of her relatives.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)