Did Fawad Khan Pose a Threat to The 'Big Dogs' of Bollywood? Actor Reacts

Fawad Khan debuted in Bollywood with Khoobsurat.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Fawad Khan was recently asked whether him working in the Hindi film industry was seen as a threat by the Bollywood stars. Fawad debuted in India with the film Khoobsurat, which also starred Sonam Kapoor in a lead role.
Fawad appeared on Ahmad Ali Butt’s YouTube channel and was asked if he was perceived as a threat by the Hindi film industry. The Pakistani actor responded that he would often get into arguments with his public relations representatives about how 'visible' he needs to be.
“You’ve made a lot of friends in India, but it came to the point where you were being compared to the big names. Did it p**s off a lot of the big dogs? Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan and you were being offered lead roles in one of the biggest industries in the world. Do you think it happened too soon for you in order to become a threat?”
Fawad laughed with, "How do I know, man?"
He added that his manager would say social media is "the norm" but he was very sure that he wanted to retain his privacy. "Woh kehte hain jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai, mujhe lagta hai jo kam dikhta hai woh zyada bikta hai (There's a saying that all publicity is good publicity, but I feel one's work speaks for oneself)." He also said that in his opinion constantly being present on social media 'dilutes the power of a movie star.'
