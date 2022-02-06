Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away, 'Anguished Beyond Words' Says PM Modi

Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 6 February
(Photo: The Quint)
Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 6 February. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
Shortly after her demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express their condolences.
Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Mangeshkar, had told The Quint, "Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and was admitted in the ICU."
The Indian Express had reported on Saturday (5 February) that Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorated and she was critical. Dr Samdani had said that she was undergoing aggressive therapy.
As a mark of respect for the songstress, two days of state mourning will be observed today and tomorrow during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across the country. State honours to be accorded to her, Government of India stated, ANI reported.
Shortly after her demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that he is "anguished beyond words".
"The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he wrote.
BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, condoled the demise of Lata Mangeshkar and dubbed it heartbreaking.
Home Minister Amit Shah Offers Condolences
Home Minister Amit Shah offered condolences after the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar. He said: "I consider myself fortunate to have received her blessing and affection from time to time."
