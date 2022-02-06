'India's Nightingale': The One and Only Lata Mangeshkar's Life in Pictures

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, 6 February. Lata Mangeshkar was born in 1929 to musician Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti and was the oldest of five siblings.

Lata started working as an actor in her father’s plays at the age of 5. Her melodious voice soon became almost omnipresent in Indian cinema and she sang more than 25,000 songs in her lifetime. She has worked with artists like SD Burman, Kishore Kumar, Salil Chowdhury, and once even sang a duet with Dilip Kumar.

In a tribute to the 'Nightingale of Bollywood', here is her life in pictures: