'Anguished': PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi Mourn Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

"I am anguished beyond words," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 6 February, shortly after Bharat Ratna and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last.

Social media was flooded with tributes, including those from Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and BJP Chief JP Nadda, as the entire nation mourned their collective loss.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 6 February. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also wrote:

"I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi."