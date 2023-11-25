Deepika Padukone Responds to Backlash Related to Her Skin Care Products' Pricing

Padukone said that backlash is something that comes with being a celebrity, “As far celebrity brands or celebrities in general getting backlash or getting trolled, it’s a part of what we do and I think as long as you put your head down and you keep going, as long as you true and honest to what you do, I think you will always move ahead of the tide.”

Padukone was last seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and also appeared in Jawan. Additionally, she is set to join Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe with Singham Again.