Pics: Sonam Kapoor Hosts Diwali Party For David Beckham; Shahid, Karisma Attend

Sonam Kapoor hosted a Diwali party for David Beckham in Mumbai on 15 November.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani, Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja threw a grand Diwali party for star footballer David Beckham on Wednesday, 15 November. David was in Mumbai for the World Cup semi final match between India and New Zealand. Among the people who attended the party were Sonam's family members and friends Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar.
Sonam wore a red saree paired with a crop top. She completed the look with a choker and earrings.
David Beckham, who was in Mumbai for the World Cup semi final between India and New Zealand, attended the Diwali party Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja threw for him.
Anil Kapoor greets the paps outside Sonam's house.
Producer Ritesh Sidwani was among the guests who attended the party.
Aditya Thackeray clicked outside Sonam's house.
Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor pose for the paps.
Arjun Kapoor on his way to Sonam's house.
Malaika Arora chose a white outfit for the occasion.
Shanaya Kapoor was all smiles.
Karisma Kapoor also attended the party.
Rhea Kapoor donned a black outfit.
Mira Kapoor outside Sonam's house.
Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.
Sonam looked stunning in a red saree.
Sonam with her family.
Shahid Kapoor.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)