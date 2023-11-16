Pics: Sonam Kapoor Hosts Diwali Party For David Beckham; Shahid, Karisma Attend

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja threw a grand Diwali party for star footballer David Beckham on Wednesday, 15 November. David was in Mumbai for the World Cup semi final match between India and New Zealand. Among the people who attended the party were Sonam's family members and friends Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar.

Sonam wore a red saree paired with a crop top. She completed the look with a choker and earrings.