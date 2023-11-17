Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019David Beckham Visits Shah Rukh Khan At Mannat Before Leaving Mumbai

David Beckham Visits Shah Rukh Khan At Mannat Before Leaving Mumbai

Shah Rukh hosted a private party for David Beckham before he left India.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Updated:

Shah Rukh threw a party for David Beckham.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh threw a party for David Beckham.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Star footballer David Beckham left Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, 17 November. Before leaving, Beckham paid a visit to Shah Rukh Khan at his house. Hours before his flight, Beckham was seen arriving at Mannat.

Also ReadPics: Sonam Kapoor Hosts Diwali Party For David Beckham; Shahid, Karisma Attend

A video posted by a SRK fan page showed Beckham arriving at Mannat. A host of other cars also went inside the bungalow of the actor. It seems like the Jawan actor had a private party for Beckham.

Before Shah Rukh, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also hosted a Diwali party for Beckham. Beckham was in Mumbai for the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 17 Nov 2023,09:44 AM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT