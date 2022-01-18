Comedian Kenny Sebastian & Tracy Alison Tie The Knot in Goa

Kenny Sebastian and wife Tracy Alison.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian tied the knot with partner Tracy Alison in a private ceremony in Goa. Kenny's friends and family took to social media to share photos.
Tracy Alison, whose Instagram bio states that she is a dentist, stunned in a white gown, while Kenny matched her in a white suit.
Sharing a video of the couple walking out of the church after their wedding, actor Kumar Varun wrote, “Ken and Trace”. Kumar also posted a photo of the entire gang.
Kenny also shared a bunch of photos from the wedding and reception. "Tracy is home. Just wanted to update my sweet insta followers that I have got married and it was the most memorable day of my life", the comedian wrote.
Here's another video of the couple dancing at their wedding.
Kenny Sebastian is known for his comedy specials Don't Be That Guy and The Most Interesting Person In The Room.
