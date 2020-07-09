Fake Screenshots of Me Are Circulating: Kenny Sebastian
The stand-up comedian took to social media to issue a clarification.
Stand-up comic Kenny Sebastian has taken to Twitter to say that his Instagram account has been hacked and this is a result of him reporting an incident to the Mumbai Police.
A screen recording has been doing rounds on social media, wherein Kenny’s verified Instagram account is seen filled with abusive messages in the comment section. However, he stated that it is a ploy to malign his image after he reported an account attacking him because of his religion.
"So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion.I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these", Kenny tweeted.
The Quint reached out to Kenny Sebastian for a comment and is awaiting a response.
