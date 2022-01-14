Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Share Glimpses From First Lohri as a Married Couple

Glimpses from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's first Lohri.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, on Thursday, celebrated their first Lohri together since their wedding. Captioned, “Happy Lohri!” Vicky shared an adorable picture of the couple snuggling near the fire. Vicky can be seen wearing sweatpants and a hoodie and Katrina wore a red salwar suit with a jacket.
Katrina Kaif also shared glimpses from the night on her Instagram stories. The actor couple is all smiles in the heart-warming pictures.
On 25 December, Vicky had also shared a picture from their Christmas celebrations with the caption, “Meri Christmas!” Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December and posted the first pictures from the wedding on 9 December.
The caption read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”
On the career front, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s film Sam Bahadur. He was last seen in Sardar Udham wherein he essayed the role of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. Katrina Kaif has multiple releases lined up including Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot. She is also part of Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
