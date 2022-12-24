Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Cirkus' Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Starts Slow, Collects 7.5 Crore

Ranveer Singh's released on 23 December 2022.
Ranveer Singh in a still from Cirkus.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Rohit Shetty's film, Cirkus , released on 23 December and collected 7.5 crores at the box office. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other actors include Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee.

According to a report on Boxoffice India, the film collected ₹7-7.5 crore. crore. The report stated that the film did not perform as per expectation in Mumbai, which was ideally supposed to bring in ₹5 crores but managed only around ₹3 crores.

The Quint's review of the film stated, "The Rohit Shetty film is tackling an intriguing concept – the stigma surrounding adoption and the outdated idea of ‘lineage’ or apna khoon (one’s own blood) – but it’s relegated to few preachy dialogues spoken directly to the audience and then to the characters."

On the other end, Rohit Shetty announced during the launch of the film's song 'Current Laga Re' that Deepika Padukone will star in his next movie. She will join his cop universe by being the first female cop of his Singham series. She is going to star alongside Ajay Devgn.

