'Cirkus' Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Starts Slow, Collects 7.5 Crore

Ranveer Singh in a still from Cirkus.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Rohit Shetty's film, Cirkus , released on 23 December and collected 7.5 crores at the box office. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other actors include Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee.
According to a report on Boxoffice India, the film collected ₹7-7.5 crore. crore. The report stated that the film did not perform as per expectation in Mumbai, which was ideally supposed to bring in ₹5 crores but managed only around ₹3 crores.
The Quint's review of the film stated, "The Rohit Shetty film is tackling an intriguing concept – the stigma surrounding adoption and the outdated idea of ‘lineage’ or apna khoon (one’s own blood) – but it’s relegated to few preachy dialogues spoken directly to the audience and then to the characters."
On the other end, Rohit Shetty announced during the launch of the film's song 'Current Laga Re' that Deepika Padukone will star in his next movie. She will join his cop universe by being the first female cop of his Singham series. She is going to star alongside Ajay Devgn.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)