CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis Passes Away at 57, Confirms Co-Star Dayanand Shetty

Dinesh Phadnis, who played the role of Fredricks in the hugely-popular show CID, passed away at the age of 57 on Monday, 4 December. Dinesh was admitted at Tunga hospital in Mumbai.

His co-star and close friend Dayanand Shetty confirmed the news to ETimes and said, "Yes, it's true that he is no more. It happened around 12 am. I am at his residence now. His last rites will take place at the Daulat Nagar crematorium today (5 December). Almost everyone from CID is present to pay their last respects."