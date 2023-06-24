Did You Know Inspector Vivek From 'CID' is Now a College Professor?

Viivek Mashru played the character of Inspector Vivek in the crime-based show C.I.D.
There is no doubt about the popularity of C.I.D. Its characters have not only become a household name, but it also holds the record for being the longest-running TV show in India.
While it has been a few years since it stopped airing, but the memories from the show still remain fresh -- whether its ACP Pradyuman's animated hand-gestures or Daya's 'door-breaking' skills.
Recently, the internet dug up clips of inspector Vivek from the show, played by actor Viivek Mashru. A Twitter user posted a picture of Mashru from the series and wrote, "If you know this person, your childhood was awesome”. The tweet went viral in no time, and even reached Mashru himself.
While he is no longer an actor, Mashru was quite overwhelmed with the response he received on the social media and replied to the tweet. He said, "Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love."
As the tweet got more traction, one of the users pointed out that he's a design professor at her brother's university. The social media users were pleasantly surprised by the information about Viivek's career switch and have been leaving heartwarming messages on the post.
