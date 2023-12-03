Join Us On:

CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis Suffers Heart Attack, On Ventilator Support: Report

Dinesh Phadnis is known for playing Fredericks in the hugely-popular show CID.

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who played Fredericks in the hugely-popular show CID, has reportedly suffered a heart attack, post which he was admitted in a hospital in Mumbai.

As per a report by Iwmbuzz.com, many from the cast and crew of CID visited Dinesh at the hospital on Saturday, 2 December, after knowing about his health.

“Dinesh Phadnis has been battling for life, with ventilator support," a source told the portal. The report added that Dinesh’s condition was slightly better on Saturday, compared to his ‘critical state’ on Friday night. The actor is currently seeking treatment at Tunga Hospital in Mumbai, the report added.

Dinesh is in his late fifties.

Topics:  CID   Dinesh Phadnis 

