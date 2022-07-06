'Can Pull Khans to a Party, Not on the Show': Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7

After a long a break, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set for the release of the 'seventh season' of his popular celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan. In one of his recent interviews, he opened up about the absence of some Bollywood celebrities and why they wouldn't want to appear on his show.

Talking to NDTV, Karan admitted that actors do get into trouble for making statements on his show. He also said that he is "doomed by the reputation of Koffee With Karan and that people are waiting to attack celebrities who appear on it."