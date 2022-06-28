Karan Johar Pleads Celebs to Appear on Koffee With Karan 7 In New Teaser Video

It is rumoured that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to be the first guests for the show.

On the other end, Karan Johar is directing Alia and Ranveer in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He has also produced the film Jugjugg Jeeyo which released last Friday and Brahmastra which is all set to release in a couple of months.