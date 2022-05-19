Boney Kapoor Speaks About the Advice He Gave Khushi Before Her Acting Debut

Boney Kapoor with Khushi Kapoor
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Producer Boney Kapoor is busy with the promotion of his upcoming Tamil productions, including Nenjukku Needhi, starring Udhainidhi Stalin, and Veetla Vishesham (starring RJ Balaji). The former is a remake of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15. Boney is also working with Ajith on the untitled AK 61.
Amidst the busy schedule, he speaks to The Quint about his latest ventures and his daughter Khushi Kapoor's acting debut with Zoya Akhtar.
When asked about the North-South divide when it comes to films, Boney Kapoor says, "Cinema has no language", adding that he is indebted to both the north and south film industries for their support.
He expresses his excitement at Khushi's debut with The Archies. Speaking about whether he has given any advice to Khushi before she set foot in the film industry Boney says she is a sensible girl herself and doesn't need any advice. He continues that he is always there to guide her and his other kids, including Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor in every step of their way.
Ajith Kumar's upcoming film AK 61 is backed by Boney Kapoor
Speaking about his third collaboration with Ajith Kumar and H.Vinoth in the untitled AK 61, the producer says that the film is progressing very well. He even thanks Ajith for helping him get into serious filmmaking in the South.
