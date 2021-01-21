HC Rejects Sonu Sood's Plea Against Illegal Construction Notice

Sood's lawyer Amogh Singh had sought a period of 10 weeks to comply with the notice issued by the BMC in October last year, and requested the high court to direct the civic body to not initiate demolition action. The court rejected the interim application saying that the actor was "too late" and had had "ample opportunity" in the past. It directed him to approach the BMC over the matter.

Sonu Sood, on 10 January, had filed an appeal against a civil court order issued in December which dismissed his challenge over a notice issued by the BMC for the demolition of allegedly illegal structural changes to a residential building in Mumbai.

The BMC has alleged that the actor has converted Shakti Sagar, a residential building on Juhu's AB Nair Road, into a hotel without obtaining the necessary permissions. Sonu Sood has dismissed these claims, saying that he had permission from the municipal body and was only waiting on clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)