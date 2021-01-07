BMC Files Police Complaint Against Sonu Sood Over Juhu Building
The BMC has claimed Sood has not obtained permission to convert the residential building into a hotel.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey building in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood into a hotel without permission from the authorities. The BMC has asked the Juhu police to register an offence under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning (MRTP) Act claiming unauthorised additions and change of use.
According to a Times of India report, the BMC has alleged that Sood has converted Shakti Sagar, a residential building on Juhu's AB Nair Road, into a hotel without obtaining the necessary permissions. The actor has reportedly dismissed the BMC's claims, saying that he has permission from the municipal body and is only waiting on clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
