HC Grants Sonu Sood Interim Protection in BMC Case

The Bombay High Court has adjourned the case of notice issued to actor Sonu Sood regarding illegal construction and granted him interim protection from any coercive action till 13 January.
Sonu Sood on 10 January filed an appeal against a civil court order issued in December which dismissed his challenge over a notice issued by the BMC for the demolition of allegedly illegal structural changes to a residential building in Mumbai. In his petition the actor said that the judge should have considered that the municipal body had "issued notice with mala fide intention".
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had filed a police complaint against Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey building in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood into a hotel without permission from the authorities. The BMC had asked the Juhu police to register an offence under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning (MRTP) Act claiming unauthorised additions and change of use.
The BMC has alleged that the actor has converted Shakti Sagar, a residential building on Juhu's AB Nair Road, into a hotel without obtaining the necessary permissions. Sonu Sood has dismissed these claims, saying that he has permission from the municipal body and is only waiting on clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined